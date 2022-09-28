Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 284.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 14,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,709. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.
About The Coretec Group
