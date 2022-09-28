Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 284.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of CRTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 14,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,709. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

