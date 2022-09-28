Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Drops By 99.6%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TTTPF remained flat at $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

