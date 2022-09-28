Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Decreases By 85.6%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Performance

Ubiquitech Software has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

