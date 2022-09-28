Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 67.7%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 389,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

