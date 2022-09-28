Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expands By 65.8%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

