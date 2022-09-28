Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Drops By 70.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VNWTF stock remained flat at $14.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

About Vecima Networks

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.