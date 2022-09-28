Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 91,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,730. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.96 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.