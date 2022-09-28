Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 35,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $40.48.

