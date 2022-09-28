Signature Securities Group Corporation Increases Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BOTZ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 14,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,572. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

