Signature Securities Group Corporation Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.58. 3,954,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,154,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

