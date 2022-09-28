Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 1,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 2,497,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.