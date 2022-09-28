Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 365 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $109.60.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

