Signature Securities Group Corporation Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 174,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,408. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $241.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

