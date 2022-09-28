Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.