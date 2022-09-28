Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 1,327.7% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

Silver Lake Resources stock remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

Featured Stories

