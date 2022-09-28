SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW) Short Interest Down 76.2% in September

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SILVERspac Price Performance

SLVRW stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. SILVERspac has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in SILVERspac by 215.6% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP raised its stake in SILVERspac by 21.0% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 664,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,514 shares in the last quarter.

