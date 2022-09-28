Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:QQC)

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.73% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.