Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QQD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,484. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

