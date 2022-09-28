SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.87 and traded as low as C$13.02. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 9,858 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$115.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.43.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

