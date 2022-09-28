SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLGRF remained flat at 11.90 on Wednesday. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of 10.07 and a twelve month high of 11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

