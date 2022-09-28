Smart MFG (MFG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,015.00

Smart MFG (MFG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $14,015.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 372,349,663 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

