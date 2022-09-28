SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.29

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

