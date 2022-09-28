SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $12.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

