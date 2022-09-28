Somerset Capital Management LLP Buys 93,000 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 939.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Globant accounts for 3.7% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Globant worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Globant by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Globant by 16.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

