Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.74

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 237452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10,128.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 221,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

