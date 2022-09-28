SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

