SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 10.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 2.65% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 761,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after buying an additional 50,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 388,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 370,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,508. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

