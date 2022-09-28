SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEMGet Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 51,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

