SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

