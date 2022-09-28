SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 10.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $42,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

