SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.90

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 324,146 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 158,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

