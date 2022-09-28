SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

