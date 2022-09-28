SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,519,000.

KRE stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 682,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

