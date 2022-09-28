Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the August 31st total of 275,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,728.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics Price Performance
SPRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 9,774,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,390. The company has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $19.87.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.