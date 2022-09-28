Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Spin Master Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

