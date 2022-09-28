Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hess Midstream makes up approximately 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

