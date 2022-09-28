Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 2.1 %

MCK stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,701. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.