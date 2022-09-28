Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 6,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 344,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,747,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

