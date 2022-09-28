Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 143,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

