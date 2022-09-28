Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 356.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,370 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $208,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $175,815,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 637,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.