Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,444. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $170.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

