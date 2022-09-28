Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 654,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281,391. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

