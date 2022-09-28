Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of WES traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

