Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,579. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

