Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0687 on Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.01632840 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 930,548,869 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

