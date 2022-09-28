SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.79

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 57821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

