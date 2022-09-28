SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 250

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

SSP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

