Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

