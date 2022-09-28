Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stem Price Performance
STMH remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 355,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,881. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Stem Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STMH)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.