Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00153255 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.